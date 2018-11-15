• Joe Perry is feeling the love from fans after he was hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York. The 68-year-old Aerosmith guitarist had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." On Tuesday, Perry tweeted: "Doing well, thanks for the love and support." Perry's publicists said in a statement that Perry felt short of breath after the Saturday performance at Madison Square Garden. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital. The statement said Perry is expected to return to the road this month.

• Though Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home in a deadly California wildfire, they are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation. "Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others," a representative for Cyrus said Tuesday in a statement. The couple's home was in Malibu and the statement said they hope their donation can "restore Malibu's magic." Fires have been burning swaths of southern California since Thursday, forcing evacuations and threatening thousands of homes. "These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience," the statement read.

• Matthew Libatique, an Oscar-nominated American cinematographer, has been charged in Poland on charges that he attacked paramedics and police. Libatique, 50, was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the 2010 film Black Swan, directed by Darren Afonofsky, and was the cinematographer for this year's A Star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper and co-starring Lady Gaga. The incident occurred Tuesday in Bydgoszcz, where Libatique was an honorary guest at an international film festival. Medical officials were called because Libatique was walking unsteadily. Krzysztof Wisniewski, an emergency official, told the TVN24 broadcaster "the patient suddenly became aggressive toward medical rescuers, used offensive words and hit the head of the emergency medical team." Police spokesman Monika Chlebicz said he then attacked police. Libatique was charged Wednesday with assaulting public officials. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011 file photo Black Swan cinematographer Matthew Libatique arrives before the 83rd Academy Awards, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

A Section on 11/15/2018