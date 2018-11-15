Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appears Wednesday in court via video with public defender Diane Cuddihy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz faces new charges stemming from an attack on a detention officer at the county jail.

Jailed Florida suspect faces new counts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz attacked an officer at the county jail and now faces new charges including use of the officer’s electric stun device, authorities said Wednesday.

Broward County sheriff’s office spokesman Veda Coleman-Wright said in an email Wednesday that Cruz assaulted Sgt. Raymond Beltran around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Jail records show Cruz now is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, battery on an officer and use of an “electric or chemical weapon against an officer.”

The 20-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. He’s pleaded innocent in the shooting, but his lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.

According to the assault arrest report, Cruz attacked Beltran after being told to “not drag his sandals around” while walking in a jail recreation area. Cruz responded, the report says, by showing Beltran his middle finger and then rushing the deputy and striking him with his fist.

The report says Cruz and Beltran then “got into a physical altercation” in which both wound up on the floor and Cruz was able to wrest control of the stun gun, technically called a “conducive electronic weapon.” The stun gun discharged but it’s not clear from the report whether it struck anyone; Beltran was able to regain control after being struck several times by Cruz.

Texas builder gets 2nd border wall job

HOUSTON — The U.S. government has awarded a $167 million contract to build 8 miles of border wall in south Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the contract Wednesday. Construction will begin in February. Customs and Border Protection earlier announced a $145 million award for another 6 miles in south Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

Construction company SLSCO of Galveston, Texas, won both contracts.

Customs and Border Protection officials say the agency plans to install fence posts on the levee north of the Rio Grande, the river that separates the U.S. and Mexico in Texas, as well as lighting, patrol roads, and the clearing of vegetation.

Environmental advocates warn that construction will damage sensitive areas and endanger wildlife.

Report says order to drop gun ignored

CHICAGO — Witnesses told investigators that a white suburban Chicago police officer who fatally shot a black security guard outside the bar where the guard worked had repeatedly asked him to drop a gun, Illinois State Police revealed without addressing reports that bar patrons had shouted at the officer that the man was a security guard.

The news release sent late Tuesday marks the first time that the state police agency has addressed in detail what happened early Sunday when officers were dispatched to the bar in response to a call about gunfire. It comes as questions have swirled about whether the shooting was justified and whether race played a role.

According to previous reports, when officers from various departments arrived, they found at least three people had been shot inside the bar. Security guard Jamel Roberson was outside, armed with a gun, holding a suspect.

An attorney who is representing Roberson’s mother in a lawsuit over the shooting has said that the 26-year-old was wearing a hat emblazoned with the word “Security’ on it. However, the police news release says only that Roberson was wearing “plain black clothing with no markings readily identifying him as a Security Guard.” It says nothing about a hat.

The release did not say why the agency took the unusual step of revealing information before the agency’s investigation is completed.

Texas executes Mexican for ’92 killings

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Mexican citizen on death row in Texas was executed Wednesday night for the sledgehammer killings of his wife and two children more than 26 years ago.

Roberto Moreno Ramos, 64, was condemned for the 1992 deaths of his wife Leticia, 42, daughter Abigail, 7, and son Jonathan, 3, at their home in Progreso, which is along the Mexico border.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned down Ramos’ request to stop his execution. His appellate attorney had argued Ramos’ trial lawyers failed to present any evidence about his mental illness and abusive childhood that could have persuaded jurors to spare his life.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the punishment Wednesday night when it denied two appeals seeking to halt the execution.