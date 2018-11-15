Police: Lanes reopen after multi-car pileup with injuries stalls I-30 traffic

All lanes have reopened after a nine-vehicle accident in the westbound lane of I-30 between Prescott and Arkadelphia brought traffic to a standstill Thursday evening, a state police spokesman said.

Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said troopers responded to a multiple-car accident with two injuries. Sadler said no fatalities have been reported.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., one lane of traffic was reopened and both lanes were cleared just before 6 p.m., Sadler said. The wreck began when a commercial carrier truck was disabled in a lane of traffic and a second carrier crashed into it, Sadler said. The crash triggered a chain reaction which involved nine vehicles in total, he said.

The state Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter that traffic was being diverted to the exit at mile-marker 63.

The transportation agency initially wrote that as many as 12 cars were involved in the pileup, but Sadler said there were only nine.

