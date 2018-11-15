Penalty cut for venue's dance show

Probation time was slashed in half Wednesday for the Springdale Civic Center after the owner pleaded with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to reverse a previous citation for allowing male exotic dancers to simulate sexual acts with audience members and allowing customers to fondle them.

In August, the facility was fined $1,600 and placed on a year of probation by agency Director Mary Robin Casteel for the activities that occurred during a June 23 "Girls Night Out."

Civic Center owner Edward Vega told the board that the facility had been rented by the show's producer and that he wasn't aware of the severity of the acts. "Girls Night Out -- The Show" states on its website that it is a "fully interactive show" that is held at venues around the nation.

"I should never have taken this show, and I never will again," Vega said, adding that he has been operating the 2,500-capacity venue on Old Missouri Road in Springdale for more than 16 years.

"I'm so sorry that it happened," Vega said.

Alcoholic Beverage Control Agent Daniel Montgomery, Fayetteville Police Department Cpl. Julia McKinney and Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Police Department officer Carlee Kimbro testified about the event and showed video and photographs of the violations.

The two undercover female officers said they witnessed the male dancers pulling female customers onstage, touching them and simulating different types of sexual acts.

"It's embarrassing to talk about," said McKinney as she was told to "be specific" about the details. "It was pretty derogatory towards the women."

The women were being "manhandled" roughly, McKinney said.

Vega said he was sorry the female agents had a bad experience, but he added that most women who attend exotic dancing shows voluntarily participate.

"I don't feel any females knew they were going to be treated like that," McKinney said.

"How do you know that?" Vega asked.

One woman, McKinney said, was taken onto the stage and was handcuffed while the dancer simulated various sex acts.

"It looked like she was having a horrible post-traumatic stress disorder moment. She sat there rigid until her time was done. She couldn't get off the stage fast enough," McKinney said. "Her whole demeanor changed. I don't see how that that woman was having a good time."

Board member Mickey Powell told Vega that it was "immaterial about what people expected to see."

"The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board does not expect this to occur at your club," Powell said.

Powell praised Vega as an involved and respected member of the Springdale community.

"I cannot imagine we'd find a better individual to run it than you are, but damn, man, you're down here all the time," Powell said.

Vega countered that the last time he was before the board for a violation was three years ago.

According to records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the facility has been cited by the agency seven times for various violations in the past.

Its liquor license was suspended for nearly six months after a March 2016 wreck that killed two men who were passengers in a vehicle driven by an underage patron of the center, according to agency records.

In his motion, Powell said he felt the $1,600 fine "is probably not as much a fine as it should be," but he did not recommend raising it higher and instead lowered the probation time to six months.

"I would encourage you to investigate thoroughly, especially entertainment like this, before contracting," Powell said.

