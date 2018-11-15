Arrests

Bentonville

• Tairoa Stewart, 48, of 1301 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Stewart was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Justin Hines, 18, of 15526 E. Arkansas 264 in Lowell was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery. Hines was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Nicholas Alan Pinalto, 24, of 702 E. Glendale Lane in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with terroristic threatening. Pinalto was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Alexandria Faye McNeil, 22, of 14068 Canal St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. McNeil was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Dana Annette Renegar, 44, of 1027 S. Arkansas St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Renegar was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tracy Duane Wright, 47, of 2902 N.E. Hudson Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Wright was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with a $200,000 bond set.

Springdale

• Sherman Hankins, 43, of Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and battery. He was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Jail on $3,500 bond.

NW News on 11/15/2018