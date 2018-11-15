Sections
Sheriff's office: Death investigated in central Arkansas, person in custody

by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 4:10 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Faulkner County deputies are investigating a death at Merritt Road in Greenbrier. - Photo by Faulkner County sheriff's office

Authorities said they are investigating a death in central Arkansas near Conway.

Faulkner County sheriff's deputies responded at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on Merritt Road in Greenbrier, spokeswoman Erinn Stone said.

A person is in custody in connection with the death, but the individual has not yet been identified, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The victim's identity has also not yet been released.

Investigators are at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing, Stone said.

