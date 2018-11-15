Top Alabama sophomore experiences a first at Arkansas

One of the top 2021 prospects from Alabama was able to experience a first while being surprised and impressed during his Arkansas visit for the LSU game.

Receiver Tre Roberson, 6-3, 185 pounds of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson has scholarship offers from Arkansas and UAB while drawing interest from Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame and others.

“Visit was great,” Roberson said. “Really enjoyed the facilities. The football complex, indoor practice facility and stadium. The Hog nation was impressive also.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and receivers coach Justin Stepp made him feel welcome.

“Coaches were very interactive with me and excited to see me,” Roberson said. “I enjoyed the conversation with coach Craddock and coach Stepp.”

The Arkansas coaches let him know they were glad he made his way up to Fayetteville for a visit.

“The coaches invited me on the field to watch the quarterbacks and wide receivers up close during pre-game,” Roberson said.

The chance to see the quarterbacks and receivers up close was a first for Roberson.

“I have been to numerous schools and watch pregame,” Roberson said. “I’ve never had a coach come get me from the sidelines and take me to their group to watch them prepare before a game.”

Prior to making his way to Arkansas, Roberson had visited Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame and UAB.

“Arkansas was a surprise to me compared to other schools,” he said. “It is definitely a D-I program that will win in the future. Coming from Alabama, I didn’t expect to see such a beautiful campus and top-notch facilities.”

Roberson said the Razorbacks offering him in the spring is a plus for the Hogs in trying to land him.

“Coach Craddock really showed a lot of interest early,” Roberson said. “To get an offer my freshman year was a surprise for me.”