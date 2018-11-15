Two men injured in shooting in Northeast Arkansas

Two men were hospitalized early Thursday morning in Jonesboro after police said they were injured in a shooting on North Main Street.

Jonesboro Police Department officers said at 4 a.m. they were called to a home in the 500 block of North Main Street in response to two people there being shot. Once there, police said they discovered that a 29-year-old male and a 28-year-old male had both sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Officer David McDaniel said both victims received medical attention on scene and were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He said the investigation was ongoing and detectives were "working to develop suspect information."