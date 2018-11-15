UA hopes struggle running ball a blip

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' chances of pulling off an upset at No. 21 Mississippi State on Saturday might hinge on the resurgence of its running attack.

The Razorbacks' offense has progressed in fits and starts this season in the first year of the Chad Morris era, but the running attack had stayed largely on track -- despite a revolving cast due to injuries at running back and on the offensive line -- since an inexplicable dud of a run game in the opener.

Until last week.

The LSU defense clamped down on Arkansas like no other team this season, allowing just 16 rushing yards.

Tailback Rakeem Boyd -- who had averaged 106 rushing yards in the previous four games, including 102 against Alabama -- managed just 30 yards on 10 carries before being forced out of the game with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter.

"We just have to execute," quarterback Ty Storey said when asked whether the Razorbacks could run against Mississippi State, which ranks No. 20 nationally against the run by allowing 114.5 yards per game. "It was just one cut -- I know I missed a big cut -- away or one block away, and that's why it's such a team game. I mean, it's just one little thing here or there, and it sets the whole thing off. If we can hit that and all 11 guys can do their job, we'll be all right with the running game."

The Bulldogs are super aggressive with pressure, meaning they can blow up running plays by sending extra defenders, or perhaps fall victim to a big play if Arkansas can break a ball carrier past the initial point of attack.

Mississippi State's front, led by tackle Jeffery Simmons and end Montez Sweat, have helped the unit rank No. 7 in total defense.

"They're big, physical, just all across the line NFL guys," Boyd said. "So we've got to bring it.

"I think the D-line's great, but [we've got] good schemes. I think we can get the job done."

The Arkansas run game should get junior tailback Devwah Whaley back Saturday. He is expected to play for the first time since suffering an ankle injury during a 37-33 loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 13 that required surgery.

The Hogs hit Ole Miss' porous defense with their best ground game of the season, pounding out 299 yards on 48 carries. Boyd racked up 109 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, before he was forced out of that game with a lower back injury. Storey had 70 rushing yards before he suffered a concussion early in the fourth quarter, and Whaley compiled 67 yards before his third-quarter ankle injury.

The running won't come nearly as easy against the Bulldogs, who held Alabama to 142 rushing yards -- 74 yards less than the Tide's season average -- in last week's 24-0 loss in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"A lot of teams have been trying to figure that out too this year," Morris said of facing the Mississippi State run defense. "They are extremely fast, physical, and they're athletic at all positions.

"As I shared earlier, this is the fastest overall, top to bottom, team defensively that we've seen. But again, it goes back to us. We've got to do a good job of sustaining blocks. When we do get our opportunities we've got to make sure we're picking up the 3- and 4-yard gains at times. And mix up the run and the pass."

Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said it will be good to get Whaley back to pair with Boyd and Chase Hayden, whose playing time picked up while Whaley was on the mend.

"We have to get back to what we do," Craddock said. "I thought LSU, they were good up front. We were able to cover them up at times and hit some decent runs. Then other times, they were able to win at the point of attack and were able to stop us.

"We have to focus on what we do. We have to focus on ourselves and make sure we know exactly what we're doing every play."

Whaley has four 100-yard rushing games at Arkansas, including 112 yards in the Razorbacks' 58-42 victory at Mississippi State in 2016. That performance included a game-clinching 4-yard touchdown run at the end of a nine-play, 44-yard drive that took 5:43 of clock time after the Bulldogs had pulled within 52-36 with 11:12 remaining.

Morris said Whaley's return would boost the run game.

"I think he and Rakeem make a great team together," Morris said. "That's what Devwah has been wanting.

"We thought we were going to have that in the Ole Miss game, and we had a great one-two punch. Unfortunately he got hurt, but now we've got him back and we'll see how that goes."

Boyd said teaming up with Whaley behind an improving offensive line could be dynamic.

"It'll be really good, me and him together," Boyd said. "It'll be dominant. That'll be good and fun to watch."

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS

AT NO. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE

WHEN 11 a.m. Central

WHERE Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas 2-8, 0-6 SEC; Mississippi State 6-4, 2-4

TV ESPN

Sports on 11/15/2018