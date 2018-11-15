Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Slick conditions reported on Arkansas highways; weather service warns of black ice
School Closings Today's Paper Traffic Latest stories Weather Most commented Obits Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart sales strong, both online and in stores

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:43 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

BENTONVILLE — Walmart is reporting surging online sales, strong performances at established stores, and it's raising profit expectations for the year heading into the holiday shopping season.

The company on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings of $1.71 billion, or 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share, which is 6 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's largest retailer posted revenue of $124.89 billion, about in line with forecasts.

Walmart Inc. says it now expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.85 per share.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT