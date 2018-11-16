Anonymous donor gives $1M to OBU

Ouachita Baptist University has received an unrestricted $1 million gift from an anonymous donor.

An unrestricted gift is one with which the university can freely decide where to use the money, with no strings attached.

The gift marks the second consecutive year in which OBU has received an unrestricted $1 million gift from an anonymous donor, and it is unusual: The Chronicle of Philanthropy, a newspaper, reported that colleges and universities in the United States received only 15 unrestricted gifts of $1 million or more in 2017.

Ben Sells, the university's president, said in a statement that the gift will support the Innovation Fund, which focuses on advancing OBU's strategic plan. That plan includes adding new academic programs. The Innovation Fund also supports enrollment and fundraising efforts.

