Bond set at $75,000 in rape case

BENTONVILLE -- Bond was set at $75,000 on Thursday for a battalion chief with the Centerton Fire Department arrested Tuesday in connection with rape.

Jordan Thompson, 34, told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green he has lived in the area his entire life.

Thompson said he's worked for 16 years with the Fire Department. Brian Rabal, Centerton's city attorney, said Thompson has been placed on administrative leave.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Green ordered Thompson not to have any contact with the girl.

Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against Thompson.

The eight-page probable cause affidavit filed Thursday was heavily redacted, but details sexual contact with the teen.

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, told Green the possibility exists Thompson could face additional criminal charges.

Thompson's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Jan. 7 in Green's courtroom.

NW News on 11/16/2018