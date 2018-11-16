Convict, 78, claims he killed 90 people

DALLAS — A man convicted of three California murders and long suspected in numerous other deaths now claims he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide spanning nearly four decades, and investigators already have corroborated about a third of those, a Texas prosecutor said Thursday.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said 78-year-old Samuel Little was booked into jail this week after his indictment in the 1994 death of a Texas woman. Investigations are ongoing, but Little has provided details in more than 90 deaths dating to about 1970, Bland said.

Little was taken to Texas in September, and investigators with law enforcement agencies in several states traveled to speak with him about unsolved homicides.

“They’re able to match up over 30 cases so far,” Bland said. “So far we don’t have any false information coming from him.”

During his 2014 trial in Los Angeles, prosecutors said Little was likely responsible for at least 40 killings since 1980. Authorities at the time were looking for possible links to deaths in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Texas.

Bland said Little recently provided details to Texas Ranger James Holland that showed Little was in Odessa, Texas, when Denise Christie Brothers was last seen in 1994. Her body was found about a month later in a vacant lot.

Little was being held without bail Thursday in the Ector County jail on a murder charge relating to Brothers’ death.