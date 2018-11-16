Driver dies after truck veers off I-30 in Arkansas

A 58-year-old truck driver from Michigan was killed early Thursday when his vehicle ran off Interstate 30 in Arkansas, authorities said.

Joseph W. Wilkins of Eastpointe, Mich. was driving a 2016 Kenworth truck west on I-30 in Texarkana when it went off the north side of the highway around 5:10 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The truck then hit several trees, police said.

Wilkins suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 427 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.