Drug deal at Little Rock convenience store ends with shots fired, police say

Shots were fired Thursday night during a drug deal at a convenience store in Little Rock, authorities said.

The 22-year-old victim told police he went to the Road Runner Food Mart at 8801 Geyer Springs Rd. at 7:20 p.m. to buy marijuana.

As he was counting the money, an unknown individual opened the door to his 2014 Infinity and attempted to rob him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. There was a struggle over the bag of money, and then the robber pulled out a gun and began shooting, the report states.

A witness told police she saw the gunman, wearing all black clothing, shoot at the Infinity and then run east on Baseline Road. A second witness said she saw the car chasing the individual before it headed north on Geyer Springs Road, according to the report.

The robber was described as a black male who stood about 5 feet tall.

No suspect was named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.