In settlement, Entergy Arkansas agrees to shut down coal, natural gas generators

Entergy Arkansas will close the state's two largest coal-fired generating plants and a natural gas plant, per a settlement reached with environmental groups long critical of those coal plants' lack of modern emissions controls.

On Friday morning, the Sierra Club filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the company has been violating the Clean Air Act. The Sierra Club and Entergy entered into a settlement later in the morning.

The 1,700-megawatt coal plants in Jefferson and Independence counties will close by 2028 and 2030, respectively, and the Lake Catherine natural gas plant will close by 2027, under the settlement.

The coal plant closures mean the utility will continue turning away from coal power, as natural gas and solar power have become more financially viable power source options nationwide despite support of coal power by President Donald Trump and others. The closure of Lake Catherine signifies the reduction of an energy source the utility has increasingly relied upon.

