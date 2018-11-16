Sections
In settlement, Entergy Arkansas agrees to shut down coal, natural gas generators

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 10:07 a.m. | Updated November 16, 2018 at 10:28 a.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption The smokestack (right) at the coal-fired White Bluff power plant near Redfield sends up a column of smoke as steam rises from the plant’s cooling towers in this 2009 photo. - Photo by Benjamin Krain

Entergy Arkansas will close the state's two largest coal-fired generating plants and a natural gas plant, per a settlement reached with environmental groups long critical of those coal plants' lack of modern emissions controls.

On Friday morning, the Sierra Club filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the company has been violating the Clean Air Act. The Sierra Club and Entergy entered into a settlement later in the morning.

The 1,700-megawatt coal plants in Jefferson and Independence counties will close by 2028 and 2030, respectively, and the Lake Catherine natural gas plant will close by 2027, under the settlement.

The coal plant closures mean the utility will continue turning away from coal power, as natural gas and solar power have become more financially viable power source options nationwide despite support of coal power by President Donald Trump and others. The closure of Lake Catherine signifies the reduction of an energy source the utility has increasingly relied upon.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • Dontcallmenames
    November 16, 2018 at 10:31 a.m.

    Terds! Now our energy prices will go up
  • RBear
    November 16, 2018 at 10:37 a.m.

    DCMN no evidence of that. Just false rhetoric.
  • MBAIV
    November 16, 2018 at 10:56 a.m.

    And no evidence that rates won't go up? Maybe the Sierra Club will cover any increase that happens as a result of their suit? Time for another nuke plant.
  • mrcharles
    November 16, 2018 at 11:09 a.m.

    What? Why cant we be like china and have unbreathable air? of course the increased costs of medical treatments are never figured in by the nameless regurgitating parrots of the right, only later when something goes wrong are they the biggest whiners. Travel like I have to Beijing and see why selling breathing mask is a money making business- of course there are days when it is damn hard to see very far.

    may a hog farm be built by your house nameless and nva4.

    After the fall of the wall, eastern europe was a cesspool of dangerous waste, and with today's cuddling up to the commie russians, you can see why the right thinks like they do.

    Perhaps the whiners can request more arsenic in their water to show science means nothing to them.

  • condoleezza
    November 16, 2018 at 11:13 a.m.

    You won't care about your rates when you can't breathe or are in the hospital with cancer from the pollution.
