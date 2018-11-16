Ethics charges against Arkansas Supreme Court justices dismissed

Ethics charges against all seven members of the Arkansas Supreme Court were dismissed Friday by a unanimous vote of the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission.

The charges had stemmed from a complaint filed by Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen, who accused the justices of improperly removing him from all death penalty cases following Griffen’s public protest against capital punishment in front of the Governor’s Mansion in April 2017.

A special counsel working for the commission, J. Brent Standridge, had found probable cause to move forward with ethics charges earlier this year.

Each of the justices filed motions seeking to dismiss the charges, and eight members of the commission voted in favor of dismissal after meeting in executive session.

There are still charges pending before the commission against Griffen, related to his public demonstration.