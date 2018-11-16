Former legislator's sentencing delayed

The federal sentencing of Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV, a former Pine Bluff legislator and county judge, was rescheduled Thursday until 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, 2019, before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller in Little Rock.

Wilkins, 64, pleaded guilty April 30 to federal bribery and conspiracy charges, admitting that he filed and voted for legislation in exchange for cash for years.

Wilkins was set to be sentenced Aug. 29 but that was postponed until Dec. 7 to allow Wilkins to undergo surgery in September for long-standing back and neck problems. The Dec. 7 trial was then postponed by one week, until Dec. 14, but on Thursday was postponed yet again based on a sealed motion granted by Miller.

Wilkins' bribery and misuse of funds came to light in March in a federal courtroom in Missouri, where lobbyist Milton "Rusty" Cranford was arraigned on bribery charges. Cranford later pleaded guilty.

Metro on 11/16/2018