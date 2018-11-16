Icy-road wrecks around LR area fatal to 4 people

Four people were reported killed Wednesday in wrecks on icy roads.

In one crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Cantrell Road near Interstate 430, a 1999 Chevrolet hit a patch of ice, crossed into opposing traffic and collided with a 2016 Mazda, the Arkansas State Police reported. The Mazda driver, Quinten Young, 26, of Little Rock, died at the hospital, and the Chevrolet driver, Jack Winover, 49, of Little Rock, was injured.

Little Rock police reported another fatal crash because of weather conditions at 6:25 p.m. at 11900 Stagecoach Road, spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. The identity of the victim had not been released, and no further details were available.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m., a 1999 Honda hit a patch of ice on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville and veered off the highway and into a tree, state police reported. The driver, whose name wasn't listed on a preliminary report, and a passenger, Mearlon Noah, 56, of Cabot, were killed.

On Thursday morning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported slush and ice patches on highways, particularly in the state's northeast. But by midday, temperatures had risen above freezing and all major highways were reported clear.

Traffic was slow Thursday morning around the Little Rock area and along Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas. Overnight, lengthy delays were reported on I-40 in North Little Rock and near the White River bridge, where icy conditions contributed to multiple wrecks.

Some drivers were stranded for hours on the highway. Officials said traffic was slow-going even after the wrecks were cleared because some drivers had fallen asleep.

