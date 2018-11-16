• Joshua Gullatt, 27, who escaped from the Heard County, Ga., jail, reportedly with the help of his mother, Kathy Lynn Pence, 54, was recaptured and arrested along with Pence when deputies tracked her cellphone to a pancake restaurant where they stopped to meet with Gullatt's children, authorities said.

• Lana Marks, a native of South Africa who runs a luxury fashion and handbag-design company in Florida that caters to celebrities, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to become U.S. ambassador to South Africa.

• Rick Moody, a Maine State Police corporal, and Trooper Jeremy Caron helped corral an "uncooperative" pig along Interstate 95 that had eluded capture for days, using a rope to pull the swine into a trailer.

• Thomas Cash, 44, and his wife, Alisha, 44, were arrested in Alabama after being charged in New York with racking up nearly $10,000 in utility bills and credit-card debt using the identities of their three children who are under the age of 18.

• Eileen Gettleman, 59, of Pittsburgh, faces aggravated-assault and other charges after being accused of throwing cans of spaghetti at a woman's car, splattering it with sauce and pasta, and then attacking the victim with a knife, police said.

• Robin Gable, an animal-rescue worker in Hartwell, Ga., said that a year-old, 6-pound dog found "freezing, wet, hungry and scared" after being dumped in a trash can at a welcome center on Interstate 85 is "a healthy, happy, sweet girl" that will be offered for adoption.

• Samuel Girod, 58, an Amish farmer from Bath County, Ky., serving six years in federal prison after being convicted in 2017 of mislabeling homemade herbal products, including one that claimed to cure skin cancer but was corrosive to skin, has asked President Donald Trump for a pardon.

• Jeff Polenske, Milwaukee's city engineer, said city towing protocols are being reviewed after a 4-year-old girl spent about eight hours alone overnight inside a minivan that was towed to a city lot after police arrested her mother for driving while intoxicated.

• Phil Sims, the newly elected sheriff of Marshall County, Ala., said he's working with county commissioners to wipe up the mess after his office mistakenly ordered 24,000 rolls of toilet paper costing $22,000 when the office's entire annual janitorial supply budget is only $15,000.

A Section on 11/16/2018