Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's credential

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:56 a.m. 11comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo, CNN's Jim Acosta walks into federal court in Washington, to attend a hearing on a legal challenge against President Donald Trump's administration. A judge is expected to announce Friday whether he will order the Trump administration to return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, an appointee of President Donald Trump, announced his decision following a hearing in Washington. The judge said Acosta's credentials would be returned immediately and reactivated to allow him access to the White House.

CNN had asked the judge to force the White House to immediately hand back the credentials that give Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, access to the White House complex for press briefings and other events. CNN asked for Acosta's credentials restored while a lawsuit over his credentials' revocation goes forward.

The judge granted CNN's request for a temporary restraining order. A lawsuit that CNN brought against the Trump administration over the issue is continuing.

The White House revoked Acosta's credentials after he and Trump tangled during a press conference last week.

The judge said the government could not say who initially decided to revoke Acosta's hard pass. The White House had spelled out its reasons for revoking his credentials in a tweet from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and in a statement after CNN filed its lawsuit. But the judge said those "belated efforts were hardly sufficient to satisfy due process."

The judge also found that Acosta suffered "irreparable harm," dismissing the government's argument that CNN could just send other reporters to cover the White House in Acosta's place.

The judge told attorneys to file additional court papers in the case by Monday.

Trump has made his dislike of CNN clear since before he took office and continuing into his presidency. He has described the network as "fake news" both on Twitter and in public comments.

At last week's press conference, which followed the midterm elections, Trump was taking questions from reporters and called on Acosta, who asked about Trump's statements about a caravan of migrants making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border. After a terse exchange, Trump told Acosta, "That's enough," several times while calling on another reporter.

Acosta attempted to ask another question about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and initially declined to give up a hand-held microphone to a White House intern. Trump responded to Acosta by saying he wasn't concerned about the investigation, calling it a "hoax," and then criticized Acosta, calling him a "rude, terrible person."

The White House pulled Acosta's credentials hours later.

The White House's explanations for why it seized Acosta's credentials have shifted over the last week.

Sanders initially explained the decision by accusing Acosta of making improper physical contact with the intern seeking to grab the microphone.

But that rationale disappeared after witnesses backed Acosta's account that he was just trying to keep the microphone, and Sanders distributed a doctored video that made it appear Acosta was more aggressive than he actually was. On Tuesday, Sanders accused Acosta of being unprofessional by trying to dominate the questioning at the news conference.

  • RBear
    November 16, 2018 at 10:10 a.m.

    It's a temporary order, but it does provide perspective on this. Trump's outburst about what should and should not be covered doesn't pass muster with 1A. As president, he doesn't get to decide what can and cannot be asked of him. Doing so would put us into an environment similar to NK or Russia.
  • Pobucker
    November 16, 2018 at 10:11 a.m.

    Can the judge order that he must be allowed to ask a question?
    I don’t think so.

  • Dontcallmenames
    November 16, 2018 at 10:32 a.m.

    It's a shame judges are partisan, instead of interpreting law.
  • hah406
    November 16, 2018 at 10:38 a.m.

    What is partisan about this ruling? He determined that Acosta's 5th amendment right to due process was violated by the Trump administration. That is a straight-up interpretation of the law. Just because Trump lost (again) doesn't make it partisan.
  • thevillagers
    November 16, 2018 at 10:40 a.m.

    This is wrong! A person should be barred from the White House if disruptive.

  • RBear
    November 16, 2018 at 10:47 a.m.

    TV so why aren’t we barring Trump from the WH?
  • whydoyouask
    November 16, 2018 at 10:56 a.m.

    I don’t care for Trump’s ego but just to be fair.

    FLASHBACK: Obama Kicks Out Reporter At Press Briefing Was Not Criticised...
    H t t p s ://youtu.be/TiAYVRb8j_w
  • GeneralMac
    November 16, 2018 at 11:09 a.m.

    WHYDOYOUASK........be carefull!

    I posted about Barack HUSSEIN Obama refusing to call on certain reporters, and my post got pulled.

    RBear probably complained.
  • Delta123
    November 16, 2018 at 11:10 a.m.

    Sometimes DT is his own worst enemy I fear. He would be better served to stay out of the press room because essentially the main stream media hates his guts and the game is who can stick it to The Man. Never give them the satisfaction. Send your Press Secretary out there, don't play the Jim Acosta "I have a question and 2 follow up questions BS game" and move on. Call on who you want to hear from and ignore the rest. Easy.

  • condoleezza
    November 16, 2018 at 11:11 a.m.

    whydoyouask, you are wrong. That turned out to be a protester, not a reporter. Trump not only kicks out protesters on a regular basis, he encourages violence against them.
