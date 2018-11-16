Man critical after shooting in west Little Rock; drugs found on scene, police say

A 27-year-old man remains in critical condition Friday after being shot at a convenience store in west Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. Thursday to a shopping center at 11301 W. Markham St. where they found the 27-year-old victim, Patrick Bell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said Bell had been shot multiple times in the abdomen and once in the neck while at an Exxon gas station at 10724 W. Markham St. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Before he was transported, authorities found two bags of "green leafy matter" in Bell's jacket pocket, the report states. They also found a bag near where Bell was located that contained a gun, more "green leafy matter" and pills, police wrote.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.