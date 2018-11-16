Man held without bond in Springdale murder case

BENTONVILLE -- A judge ordered a Springdale man held without bond Thursday in connection with the killing of his roommate.

Zachary Harlan, 34, was arrested Tuesday in connection with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He's accused of killing Steve March.

Police officers found March's body May 14 at his Moulton Lane home lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face, according to a probable cause affidavit. He had an injury to the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Harlan was in court today for a probable cause and bond hearing.

Jay Saxton, who represented Harlan at the hearing, told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green he reviewed the probable cause affidavit with Harlan and agrees probable cause exists to hold him on the charges.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith requested Harlan be held without bond, citing the severity of the crimes and Harlan's criminal history.

Harlan was arrested May 15 for a parole violation in Seligman, Mo. He denied killing March when questioned by police, according to the affidavit. He was returned to a state prison in Arkansas while police continued to investigate March's death.

Police believe the murder weapon -- a broken knife -- was found under March's body, according to the affidavit. The knife was taken from a knife set on the kitchen counter, accoding to the affidavit.

One of March's neighbors told police Harlan, who was March's roommate, called and threatened March for helping Harlan's former girlfriend and giving police information about his whereabouts. According to the affidavit, Harlan was running from police because he had beaten his former girlfriend.

An inmate housed with Harlan while he was in the Washington County Jail told police Harlan confessed to him to killing March, according to court documents.

Police believe Harlan's motives to kill March include the discovery of a romantic relationship between March and Harlan's former girlfriend and Harlan's belief March stole an expensive watch from him, according to the affidavit.

The investigation revealed Harlan downloaded an app called SMS-Tracker and was able to track his former girlfriend's location and who she was communicating with by accessing her text messages using the app, according to court documents. Police believed Harlan was able to read messages between his former girlfriend and March, according to the affidavit.

Harlan's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 10 in Green's courtroom.

NW News on 11/16/2018