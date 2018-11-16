Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Wally Hall Traffic Weather Obits Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man robbed at gunpoint on Little Rock walking trail, police say

by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 2:49 p.m. 0comments

A man was robbed at gunpoint of $200 Thursday while on a walking trail between his apartment and a grocery store, authorities said.

The 39-year-old victim told police he was returning from Kroger at 12:50 p.m.

While on the walking trail to his residence at the Colony West Apartments, 1420 Breckenridge Drive, a person pointed a gun at him and said, "Give me the ... money before I shoot you," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man handed over $200, and then the robber fled on foot, the report states.

The robber was described as a black male with an afro and a goatee who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed around 125 pounds and wore a red sweatshirt, bluejeans and Nike shoes.

No suspect was named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT