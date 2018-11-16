Man robbed at gunpoint on Little Rock walking trail, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint of $200 Thursday while on a walking trail between his apartment and a grocery store, authorities said.

The 39-year-old victim told police he was returning from Kroger at 12:50 p.m.

While on the walking trail to his residence at the Colony West Apartments, 1420 Breckenridge Drive, a person pointed a gun at him and said, "Give me the ... money before I shoot you," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man handed over $200, and then the robber fled on foot, the report states.

The robber was described as a black male with an afro and a goatee who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed around 125 pounds and wore a red sweatshirt, bluejeans and Nike shoes.

No suspect was named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.