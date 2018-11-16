Sections
Man who called 911 to report killing arrested in central Arkansas

by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 2:02 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Ritchie Joe Roberts, 46. - Photo by Faulkner County sheriff's office

Authorities have arrested a man who called 911 to report that he’d killed someone at his home Thursday in central Arkansas.

Ritchie Roberts, 46, was booked at 1:30 p.m. Thursday into the Faulkner County jail on a charge of first-degree murder. He remained in jail Friday with no bond set.

Roberts is accused of killing 43-year-old Elmer Burks at the residence on Merritt Road in Greenbrier.

Faulkner County deputies are investigating a death at Merritt Road in Greenbrier.
He was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. Thursday when deputies arrived at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

