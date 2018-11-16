• Mark David Chapman, the man convicted of killing former Beatle John Lennon, told a parole board he feels "more and more shame" every year for gunning down Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. "Thirty years ago I couldn't say I felt shame and I know what shame is now," Chapman said. "It's where you cover your face, you don't want to, you know, ask for anything." Chapman expressed what he said was his enduring remorse for killing Lennon at his 10th parole board hearing in August at Wende Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence. The board denied his release that month. New York prison officials released a transcript of the hearing on Thursday. Chapman, now 63, shot and killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after having Lennon autograph an album for him. Chapman told parole board members he still thinks about how Lennon was "incredible" to him earlier that day. He said he had been going through an internal "tug of war" about whether to go ahead with the shooting. "I was too far in," Chapman told the board. "I do remember having the thought of, 'Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.' But there was no way I was just going to go home." As in previous parole hearings, Chapman went into detail about the shooting and his regret over the "senseless" act. Chapman claimed he sought notoriety and felt no animosity toward Lennon, even though he loaded his gun with more lethal hollow-point bullets. "I secured those bullets to make sure he would be dead," he said. "It was immediately after the crime that I was concerned that he did not suffer." Chapman will be up for parole again in August 2020.

• Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels, is denying allegations of domestic violence after his arrest near his Los Angeles skyscraper apartment. "I have never struck a woman, I never will strike a woman," Avenatti told reporters Wednesday after being booked and posting $50,000 bail. Avenatti said he has been an advocate for women's rights his entire career and is confident that he will be exonerated. Police didn't immediately disclose details about the arrest incident but officer Tony Im, a police spokesman, said the victim has visible injuries. Avenatti also released a statement through his law firm slamming the allegation as "completely bogus" and intended to harm his reputation. Avenatti became famous representing Daniels, the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Avenatti, who is mulling a 2020 presidential run, has taunted Trump in interviews and baited him and his lawyers on social media. The Vermont Democratic Party canceled events planned for today and Saturday, where Avenatti was scheduled to speak.

Photo by New York State Department of Cor

Mark David Chapman

Photo by FR171390 AP

Michael Avenatti

A Section on 11/16/2018