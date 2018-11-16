Oklahoma junior RB gets coveted Arkansas offer

Highly regarded junior running back Sevion Morrison was hoping for an Arkansas offer prior to his visit for the LSU game and his hopes were realized when Chad Morris extended one.

Morrison, 6-0, 187 pounds of Tulsa Edison, had scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri and Nevada before visiting Fayetteville on Saturday. He has since added one from Mississippi State

“I knew the offer was coming, and Arkansas being the first school to talk to me,” Morrison said.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. was the first college coach to talk to Morrison.

“Felt good to be back on the Hill, met a couple new coaches, seen a couple familiar faces, got to see my guy Coach Lunney and enjoy the atmosphere,” Morrison said.

Morrison had 2,639 rushing yards on 211 carries while scoring 34 touchdowns going into last week’s game. The offer from the Hogs have them high on his list.

“Arkansas is up there,” he said.

The crowd at Reynolds Razorback Stadium impressed Morrison.

“I loved it,” Morrison said. “I can imagine them cheering for me.”