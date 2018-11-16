Police: 17-year-old killed in collision on icy Little Rock road

This diagram from a Little Rock Police Department accident report shows a crash on Stagecoach Road on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy from Bryant died Wednesday in a three-car crash on an icy road in Little Rock, authorities said.

The collision happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Stagecoach Road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers wrote that 46-year-old Matthew Kirchner of Bryant was driving a 2002 Toyota 4Runner east when the vehicle slid into the back of a 2002 Chevrolet Astro while traveling across a bridge.

The Toyota then slid into the westbound lane and was hit by a Ford F-250, the report states.

Kirchner suffered a broken leg, and the 17-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Little Rock police said.

The Astro reportedly ran off the road and overturned in a creek, but its driver and passenger were not seriously hurt, police noted.

The wreck was one of two fatal crashes in Little Rock on icy roads on Wednesday.

In another crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Cantrell Road near Interstate 430, a 1999 Chevrolet hit a patch of ice, crossed into opposing traffic and collided with a 2016 Mazda, the Arkansas State Police reported. The Mazda driver, Quinten Young, 26, of Little Rock, died at the hospital.

The Chevrolet driver, Jack Winover, 49, of Little Rock, was taken to the hospital with injuries described in an accident report as serious.

At least 427 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

