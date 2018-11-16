Man critically injured in west Little Rock shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night near the intersection of West Markham Street and Shackleford Road, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the man was shot at approximately 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police officers had taped off the Exxon gas station near the intersection and were collecting what appeared to be shell casings in the gas station's driveway.

Ford said investigators believed the incident could have been a drive-by shooting from early witness statements, but that theory had not yet been confirmed.

Ford said the man's age and identity had not been confirmed as of 9 p.m.

Deputies arrest man on disturbance call

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic disturbance arrested a man who reportedly charged at and began fighting with them Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Clayton Smalling, 28, was arrested on charges of second-degree battery, aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery after assaulting police officers and a bystander near 5101 Vaughn Road, according to an arrest report.

Smalling was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $3,500 bond Thursday evening.

Metro on 11/16/2018