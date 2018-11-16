Police: Second person arrested in shooting of man found dead in car in central Arkansas

A second person was arrested in connection with the slaying of a 56-year-old man in central Arkansas, authorities said.

Kevin West, 20, was arrested as an accomplice to first-degree murder, the Conway Police Department said Thursday on Twitter.

Records show he was booked at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday into the Faulkner County jail, where he remained Friday afternoon on a first-degree murder charge. No bond had been set.

West is accused in the killing of Randy Daniels, who was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday, a day after his family reported him missing, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Brayland Johnson, 23, has also been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the slaying, records show.

Investigators said they think Johnson, who reportedly worked with Daniels, shot him inside the vehicle Friday and then drove it to the Salem Park Apartments, where the victim was found.