Arrests

Springdale

• Neftali Rodriguez-Sandoval, 25, of Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County Jail on $5,000 bond.

• Cynthia Cook, 26, of Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held Thursday in the Washington County Jail on $3,500 bond.

• Cesar Quinones, 36, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County Jail on $20,000 bond.

• Michael Pinsoneault, 34, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons, carrying certain prohibited weapons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, and fleeing. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County Jail on $20,000 bond.

NW News on 11/16/2018