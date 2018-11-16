State will close 2 youth lockups, hike community-oriented spending

Part of the Dermott Juvenile Correctional Facility is shown at right in this 2014 file photo.

The state plans to close two of its seven youth jails and change how children are sentenced and treated after they’re found guilty, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday morning.

The overall goal is to curb youth incarceration, Hutchinson said. Over time, funds that would cover the cost of locking up children can go to therapeutic group homes, psychiatric and substance abuse programs and community-based services.

Colt Juvenile Treatment Center and Dermott Juvenile Treatment Center would be closed no later than July, according to the Arkansas Division of Youth Services’ “Transformation Plan,” released during the press conference at the Capitol moments before the governor began speaking.

The agency's plan also outlines the state’s intent to return the remaining juvenile lockups to private control next year, as well as other “important steps to reform our juvenile justice system,” Hutchinson said. For instance, kids would spend less time behind bars and case workers would spend more time with families so children have more success when returning home.

Watchdog groups and federal investigators found that abuse and neglect occurred at the youth jails for years and have recommended change in the past.

