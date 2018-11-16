Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Wally Hall Traffic Weather Obits Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says he answered written questions in Mueller probe

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:57 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump acknowledges applause as speaks during a conference supporting veterans and military families through partnership at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has answered written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller but hasn't yet submitted them.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday that he answered the questions "very easily" this week but added that "you have to always be careful."

The president did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mueller as part of the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump had huddled with lawyer at the White House this week but made clear: "my lawyers don't write answers, I write answers."

Mueller had signaled a willingness to accept written answers on matters of collusion. The White House has said it would not answer Mueller's questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • RBear
    November 16, 2018 at 12:16 p.m.

    Of course he hasn't. He needs someone with some intelligence to check his work. The fact he's only submitting written responses makes the entire process VERY suspicious. "No Donald, you can't say that. It'll implicate you. Yes Donald, that's okay to say. Now be sure and write legibly. We don't want to get bad marks for penmanship."
  • ARMNAR
    November 16, 2018 at 1:15 p.m.

    Poor guy still can't remember which one is Goofus and which is Gallant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT