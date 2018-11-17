CIA: Saudi prince knew of killing

WASHINGTON -- The CIA has concluded that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. officials.

The CIA has made the assessment based on the crown prince's control of Saudi Arabia, which is such that the killing would not have taken place without his approval, and has buttressed its conclusion with two sets of crucial communications: intercepts of the crown prince's calls in the days before the killing, and calls by the kill team to a senior aide to the crown prince.

"The accepted position is that there is no way this happened without [Mohammed] being aware or involved," said a U.S. official familiar with the CIA's conclusions.

Officials cautioned, however, that U.S. and Turkish intelligence agencies still do not have direct evidence linking Mohammed to the assassination in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The intercepts do show that he was trying to find ways to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia, although the crown prince did not say in the phone calls that he wanted to have Khashoggi killed, according to people briefed on the intelligence findings.

One former official said intelligence agencies were also examining communications between Khashoggi and the Saudi ambassador to Washington, Prince Khalid bin Salman, the brother of the crown prince.

Khashoggi's friends have been skeptical that those conversations led to the trip to the consulate in Istanbul because, the friends said, Khashoggi did not decide to go to there until he traveled to Turkey.

Prince Khalid's denial came swiftly. In a Twitter post Friday, he said he texted with Khashoggi on Oct. 26, but never suggested Khashoggi go to Turkey. Prince Khalid denied he made any phone calls.

"I never talked to him by phone and certainly never suggested he go to Turkey for any reason," he tweeted. "I ask the US government to release any information regarding this claim."

Fatimah Baeshen, a spokesman for the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., said the ambassador and Khashoggi never discussed "anything related to going to Turkey."

She added that the claims in the CIA's "purported assessment are false. We have and continue to hear various theories without seeing the primary basis for these speculations."

Call from consulate

The CIA also examined a call placed from inside the consulate after the killing by an alleged member of the Saudi hit team, Maher Mutreb, a security official who has often been seen at the crown prince's side and who was photographed entering and leaving the consulate on the day of the killing.

Mutreb called Saud al-Qahtani, then one of the top aides to Mohammed, and informed him that the operation had been completed, according to people familiar with the call.

This week, the Treasury Department sanctioned 17 individuals it said were involved in Khashoggi's death, including Qahtani, Mutreb and the Saudi consul general in Turkey, Mohammad al-Otaibi.

The CIA's assessment was first reported Friday by The Washington Post. A CIA spokesman declined to comment.

Over the past several weeks, the Saudis have offered multiple, contradictory explanations for what happened at the consulate.

This week, the Saudi public prosecutor blamed the operation on a rogue band of operatives who were sent to Istanbul to return Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, in an operation that veered off course when the journalist "was forcibly restrained and injected with a large amount of a drug resulting in an overdose that led to his death," according to a report by the prosecutor.

The prosecutor announced charges against 11 alleged participants and said he would seek the death penalty against five of them.

Information for this article was contributed by Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times; and by Shane Harris, Greg Miller, Josh Dawsey, John Hudson, Missy Ryan, Souad Mekhennet, Loveday Morris and Kareem Fahim of The Washington Post.

