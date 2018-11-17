Double-overtime goal ends Arkansas' season

VIRGINIA TECH 1,

ARKANSAS 0 (2 OT)

CARY, N.C. -- Jordan Hemmen scored on a header in the 107th minute to lift Virginia Tech to a 1-0 double overtime victory over Arkansas (14-5-4) in the second round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament in front of a crowd of 402 at Koka Booth Stadium.

Emily Gray drove a low corner kick into the box, and Hemmen placed a header that eluded both Arkansas goalkeeper Taylor Beitz and a defender who could not clear the ball off the line.

With the victory, Virginia Tech (11-7-3) advanced to the Round of 16 where it will play North Carolina on Sunday.

Arkansas outshot the Hokies 14-10, with Virginia Tech goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn saving nine of the shots.

"We had several chances to win, but we couldn't get the ball into the net," Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said. "We didn't play our 'A' game by a long shot, but I thought we played well enough to win. It was a great season though."

Both teams were physical in the first half with several stoppages and a total of 16 fouls called. The best scoring chance came in the 43rd minute when a throw-in led to a shot by Arkansas' Ellie Breden at the top of the box which McGlynn left her feet to save. Beitz was only required to make one first-half stop, an easy one from a Grace Sklopan long-range shot in the final minutes.

Arkansas' Abbi Neece connected on a corner kick from Kayla McKeon in the 48th minute but could not get the header on net. Tori Cannata could not convert an open header in the 55th minute, and seconds later a shot hit McGlynn and then the post.

Virginia Tech's Kelsey Irwin hit a low shot from 20 yards in the 60th minute but straight at Beitz.

Arkansas' Stefani Doyle ran on to a long pass by Breden in the 67th minute, but McGlynn dove for the save from 12 yards. Moments later Beitz had to collect a headed shot from a Virginia Tech corner kick.

McGlynn's save on an angled shot from Cannata in the 89th minute was the last real scoring chance in regulation.

Both teams threatened early in the first overtime, with Virginia Tech getting several cracks at goal after a corner kick. Doyle force McGlynn to dive to her left for a save in the 94th minute, and a Doyle strike from long range seconds later forced McGlynn to tap the ball over the crossbar for a corner.

After Arkansas forced another corner attempt, McGlynn collected a cross before Taylor Malham could get off a header.

Gray threatened early in the second overtime from the left wing, forcing Deitz to dive to smother the shot and collect the rebound.

Malham drew a Virginia Tech foul on the right wing in the 100th minute, but Marissa Kinsey's free kick went straight to McGlynn.

Minutes later Gray and Hemmen converted on the corner-kick attempt to end Arkansas' season.

"We didn't mark her well enough and she got the header in," said Malham, who had both of her shots saved by McGlynn. "It's a tough way to lose. We fought them but came up short."

