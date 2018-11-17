HARRISON 49, WYNNE 14

HARRISON -- Wynne used a Harrison turnover to grab some momentum late in the first half, but Colton Shaver helped turn the tables in the final two quarters at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

The junior outside linebacker picked off a pass and recovered a fumble in the second half to help the Goblins (12-0) advance to the Class 5A state football semifinals.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

The Goblins led 21-14 at halftime after Wynne's Kavion Alston intercepted a pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown with seven seconds left in the second quarter.

But Shaver came up with a pair of big second-half turnovers that Harrison turned into scores and went on to the big win. Shaver also came up big on offense with three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown against Wynne (7-5).

Sports on 11/17/2018