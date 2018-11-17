Hill accounts for 7 scores, 524 yards for LR Christian

TEXARKANA -- Justice Hill accounted for 524 yards and seven touchdowns as Little Rock Christian overcame a halftime deficit to eliminate Texarkana 48-24 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Razorback Stadium.

Hill, who recently signed his letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Arkansas, completed 25 of 33 passes for 435 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran for 89 yards and 3 scores on 10 attempts.

Texarkana played toe to toe with the Warriors in the first half, holding the visiting team to 173 total yards while going into intermission with a 17-14 lead.

After that, it was all Little Rock Christian (12-1).

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

The Warriors scored 21 unanswered points before the Razorbacks could stop the bleeding, and finished with the game's last two scores to seal the victory.

Texarkana's Cameron Collier finished with a game-high 159 rushing yards on 28 attempts. He also had two scores.

Sean Foreback was 9-of-24 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown for the Razorbacks. Wideout DeJordan Mask caught Foreback's touchdown pass, which was a 32-yard strike with 14 seconds left in the first half to give the Razorbacks their 17-14 lead.

Patrick Cook nailed a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter for Texarkana.

Little Rock Christian's Matthew Ware had 120 yards on 5 catches with 2 touchdowns. Michael Loggins added 117 yards on eight catches.

The Razorbacks close out the season at 10-2, snapping their eight-game winning streak.

Sports on 11/17/2018