• Jason Seaman, a middle school teacher in Noblesville, Ind., who was shot as he tackled a 13-year-old boy who had a gun in his classroom, said, "This is not justice," after prosecutors were unable to charge the youth as an adult under Indiana law, which allows the boy to be held only until he turns 18.

• Carlos Rodriguez Vidal of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, accused of posting messages on social media about wanting to bomb CNN to take the news network off the air, was indicted by a grand jury for making threats involving explosives, federal prosecutors said.

• Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, has signed a law barring pet stores within the city limits from selling cats and dogs, other than those owned by rescue or care facilities, as a way to discourage the operation of puppy and kitten mills.

• Patrick Maloney, a Chicago fire battalion chief, called it a "pretty precarious situation" when crews had to cut through a wall 10 stories above ground to rescue six people, including a pregnant woman, who got stuck in a malfunctioning elevator in a 100-story skyscraper.

• Elizabeth Barhonovich, 29, of Vancleave, Miss., who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her 10-month-old son died in a hot car while she was on a dayslong drug binge, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• Jeffery Styles, a former radio host in Chattanooga, Tenn., who during a road-rage incident hit a driver's windshield with a tomahawk and was subsequently shot in the arm, won't be prosecuted, the district attorney's office said.

• Roy Drennon, 51, of Eagle, Idaho, who was convicted of reckless driving after his Porsche Spyder plowed into a crowd, injuring 11 people, while he was showing off at a Boise car show, exhibited a "colossal lapse of judgment," a judge said, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but seven days suspended.

• Brandon Peskopos, a fire lieutenant in Greenville, S.C., said Flame, a stray cat that made a fire station home and became famous on social media, had to be rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain pipe under the station's parking lot.

• Anthony Derlunas, 58, of Joppa, Md., apologized for shouting "Heil Hitler, heil Trump" at a Baltimore performance of Fiddler on the Roof, saying he chose the wrong words when he attempted to publicly compare President Donald Trump to the Nazi fuhrer.

