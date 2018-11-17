Little Rock police identify victims in triple homicide

The names of three young adults shot Friday night in a southwest Little Rock triple homicide were released in a press conference Saturday.

Kennelle Anderson, Latija Lucky and Carrington Williams, all born in 1998 or 1999, were found shot in a wrecked, black Jeep Renegade at approximately 10:45 p.m. near 4405 W. 14th St., interim Chief Alice Fulk said at a press conference Saturday. Williams died at the scene. Lucky and Anderson died after being transported to a local hospital.

A 17-year-old was shot multiple times in his legs and is in critical condition at a local hospital, department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

A cross stands Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, near the site where three teenagers where found fatally shot Friday night in Little Rock.

The shooting came less than a day after the shooting death of 44-year-old Corey Jackson, who was found dead in the doorway of a residence at 3109 W. 17th St. at approximately 3 a.m. Friday, Fulk said.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the ages of the victims.