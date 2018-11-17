Sections
Little Rock police identify victims in triple homicide

by Clara Turnage | Today at 5:19 p.m. | Updated November 17, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Earnest Franklin, a minister with Arkansas Stop the Violence, places crosses at the scene in Little Rock where three people were fatally shot Friday night, on the 4400 block of West 14th Street. - Photo by Clara Turnage

The names of three young adults shot Friday night in a southwest Little Rock triple homicide were released in a press conference Saturday.

Kennelle Anderson, Latija Lucky and Carrington Williams, all born in 1998 or 1999, were found shot in a wrecked, black Jeep Renegade at approximately 10:45 p.m. near 4405 W. 14th St., interim Chief Alice Fulk said at a press conference Saturday. Williams died at the scene. Lucky and Anderson died after being transported to a local hospital.

A 17-year-old was shot multiple times in his legs and is in critical condition at a local hospital, department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

A cross stands Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, near the site where three teenagers where found fatally shot Friday night in Little Rock.
The shooting came less than a day after the shooting death of 44-year-old Corey Jackson, who was found dead in the doorway of a residence at 3109 W. 17th St. at approximately 3 a.m. Friday, Fulk said.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the ages of the victims.

  • HarleyOwner
    November 17, 2018 at 6:04 p.m.

    Why doesn't Black Lives Matter have something to say about three teens younger being killed? It's truly sad. Even tho Chief Buckner was against it, Little Rock definitely needs a curfew. Maybe that would stop a lot of the killings.
