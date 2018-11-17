MASTERSON ONLINE: An Old Time Christmas

Working on your festive holiday spirit yet? While Thanksgiving is my second favorite holiday, Christmas and the joys of its season remains No. 1.

And the best way I’ve discovered to ignite the dormant yuletide engine in recent years is a visit to family-friendly Silver Dollar City near Branson.

I’m clearly not alone, considering USA Today and a team of experts on theme parks (along with the public) in June named these magical 61 acres in the hills of southernmost Missouri among the top five theme parks in the nation.

USA Today ranks Silver Dollar City fourth behind Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Ca., Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, and another Six Flags park in New Jersey. CNN Travel, the Travel Channel, the National Motorcoach Network and Good Morning America also have profiled the park’s holiday festival as being among the most acclaimed of its kind in the nation, park officials tell me.

I’m uncertain how many of the 2 million-plus annual visitors to this uplifting escape are from Arkansas. Not sure anyone actually counts all of us. But I’m told by those who should know we continually rank among the park’s biggest supporters and a significant focus of its interest.

Children (and adults, of course) enjoy the more than 40 rides and attractions along with the funnel cakes, popcorn, hot chocolate and corn dogs. Me? Well, I prefer one of the park’s various restaurants where I can plop down in peace and rest a spell over a nice meal.

And while I’m pretty much past life’s stage of boarding rides that hurl, twirl, revolve and thrill, I always find plenty here to hold my sense of wonder, like the the steady stream of stage and musical performances, again where I can be seated (sensing a pattern?). That’s OK, though, since plenty of kids and a lot of parents still enjoy the thrills.

I tend to gravitate to interesting places like the magic shop, the glass blowers, the bizarre Grandfather’s Mansion, the gently flowing Flooded Mine and the Christmas store. There’s actually so much to take in, now including the stunning spectacle of 6.5 million colorful lights and the twice-nightly parade, that I sometimes wind up on a bench contentedly studying the parade of visitors, absorbing the festiveness swirling around me.

I asked for a list of insider tips for visitors to the park’s yuletide theme, An Old Time Christmas underway between now and Dec. 30 (not including Mondays and Tuesdays). Just what can be expected this season?

This season features Christmas In Midtown, a 70,000-square-foot area marked by light displays nine stories high. Those include 30 angels, animated reindeer pulling a sleigh, three light tunnels, two 40-foot-long moving trains, untold stars and snowflakes, and a 90-foot-tall tree, all created at Silver Dollar City.

It was the latest addition of 1.5 million lights, all hung and strung in the Midtown section of this magical community in the Ozarks, that brought the park’s total to 6.5 million. Even with some 1,500 Silver Dollar City employees, I find it nothing less than a Christmas miracle so many lights can be hung, much less be working at once.

Thirty miles of light strands lead to the new $26 million Time Traveler that’s been hailed as the World’s Fastest, Steepest and Tallest Complete-Circuit Spinning Roller Coaster. Bright lights enhance the views from above for night rides and on other select rides that remain open in decent weather.

I’m a sucker for feel-good theme-park parades, always have been. They add something unique and enjoyable to the experience. Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, lasting about 15 minutes, features musical floats aglow with 200,000 lights and accompanied by 45 costumed characters. And yes, although you didn’t ask, I always wave back along with the excited children.

The kiddos also can visit Rudolph’s Christmas Town, where they’ll meet Rudolph, Clarice and Bumble. There are other activities ranging from Reindeer Games to cookie decorating.

This year offers two original musical productions, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life, each presenting classic Broadway-style experiences, with elaborate sets and talented casts.

The Christmas on Main Street light and sound show features a five-story special effects Christmas tree with over 350,000 colorful LED lights set to music. I just sat and stared a while at its mesmerizing effect. So did others around me.

Although I passed on Tinker Junior’s Toy Shop, it’s an interactive show for kids featuring a 12-foot talking and singing Christmas tree (yes, in this fantasy community the trees really can speak and sing). I also stopped to bid Merry Christmas to Santa along brightly-illuminated Santa Claus Lane where children eagerly waited to recite their gift lists.

Did I mention I have never seen 6.5 million Christmas lights in one place before?

An Old Time Christmas presents a number of shows and a musical attraction called the Living Nativity. There’s shopping for most things I can imagine, and additional dining specialties for whatever whets my appetite.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t admit to bringing home a bag of freshly fried pork rinds with every visit because, well, they are the lightest and crunchiest I’ve found anywhere, plus they are great for a low-carb diet.

Joining the departing crowd in cool darkness after the 6 p.m. parade (there’s another at 8), I noticed my gait was lighter, which fell in step with my spirits after having immersed myself for hours in what surely felt like my notions of an old-time Christmas.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.