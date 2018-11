Authorities said they were on the scene of a triple homicide in Little Rock around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. - Photo by Little Rock Police Department

Authorities were on the scene of a triple homicide in Little Rock early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

The Little Rock Police Department wrote on Facebook around 12:45 a.m. that homicide detectives were investigating three deaths in the 4400 block of W. 14th Street.

No other details were immediately available.