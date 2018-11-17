Red Wolves earn way back into race

Winning has bought Arkansas State University a chance.

"This season's not over with," sophomore cornerback Jerry Jacobs said minutes after ASU's third conference loss, a 47-43 defeat to Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 27 that seemed to extinguish any chance the Red Wolves had to represent the Sun Belt Conference West Division in the first league title game Dec. 1.

ASU has won two in a row since, and a third consecutive victory would move ASU closer toward Dec. 1.

The Red Wolves (6-4, 3-3) will host West-leading Louisiana-Monroe (6-4, 4-2) at 2 p.m. today at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. The West could be decided this afternoon, or ASU will be left inches from the driver's seat.

If Louisiana-Monroe defeats the Red Wolves and Louisiana-Lafayette loses to South Alabama, the Warhawks will clinch a spot in the conference championship game.

If ASU defeats Louisiana-Monroe, the Red Wolves need to beat Texas State next week and have the Ragin' Cajuns lose one of their final two games to secure a spot in the title game. Louisiana-Lafayette will travel to Louisiana-Monroe to meet the Warhawks next Saturday.

"A lot is riding on the line for both of us," ASU Coach Blake Anderson said.

Losses on Sept. 29 at Georgia Southern, Oct. 9 at home against Appalachian State and at Louisiana-Lafayette tested ASU's resolve.

"Adversity brings out your true character," Anderson said. "This group has done a phenomenal job and has put us in a position where we have a chance to salvage a really good year."

Louisiana-Monroe has ascended in the West in recent weeks. After losses to Troy and Georgia State, the Warhawks have won four Sun Belt games in a row to take command of the division.

Louisiana-Monroe has barreled through Coastal Carolina (45-20), Texas State (20-14), Georgia Southern (44-25) and South Alabama (38-10) in the past month.

"Monroe's playing really, really well," Anderson said. "They've found their stride offensively at kind of the same time we did."

Anderson has not forgotten what happened last season between ASU and Louisiana-Monroe, either.

"It was a barn burner, obviously," he said.

The Red Wolves managed a 67-50 victory against the Warhawks in Monroe. ASU's 781 yards of offense stand as a school and Sun Belt record. It was the only time ASU has ever allowed 50 points and won.

Offensively, 2017's result was a drain.

"I remember leaving the field completely exhausted a year ago," said Anderson, who called ASU's plays.

Defensively, it was even worse.

"It's not fun, I can tell you that," ASU defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said.

Another 117 total points are not expected in 2018 as both defenses are stiffer than last season, but plenty of balls likely will fly through the air.

This year, Arkansas State leads Louisiana-Monroe in scoring offense by 4.3 points and in scoring defense by allowing 2.6 fewer points per game.

The two teams have the best passing offenses in the Sun Belt. Arkansas State (286.2) and ULM (255.1) are the conference's only two schools averaging more than 250 passing yards per game.

"It should be a great game," Anderson said. "You're going to get everybody's best effort."

Today’s game

LOUISIANA-MONROE

AT ARKANSAS STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS La.-Monroe 6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference; Arkansas State 6-4, 3-3

TV None

Sports on 11/17/2018