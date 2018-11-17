SYLVAN HILLS 17, MARION 14

MARION -- Sylvan Hills, the No. 6 seed out of the 6A-East, rallied from 14 points down, and the Bears (5-7) stunned Marion (8-3).

Marion, the No. 2 seed from the 6A-East, started fast after receiving a bye last week and led 14-0 before Sylvan Hills scored on a field goal by Tito Mendoza to make it 14-3 at the half.

Sylvan Hills made it 14-10 when Amaad Yancy returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, followed by Mendoza's extra point.

Sylvan Hills scored the go-ahead touchdown with nine minutes to play on Cole Bland's 22-yard run. Mendoza's extra point made it 17-14, and the Bears defense made it stand up.

"It was a team effort on both sides of the ball," Sylvan Hills Coach Jim Withrow said of the Bears, who lost their previous meeting with the Patriots 26-7 on Sept. 28 at Marion.

