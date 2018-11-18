Little Rock offers $50,000 reward for information on triple homicide

Authorities said they were on the scene of a triple homicide in Little Rock around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. - Photo by Little Rock Police Department

Little Rock officials are offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting that killed three and injured a teen over the weekend, according to a post on the Little Rock Police Department’s Facebook page.

The shooting occurred Friday night on the 4400 block of West 14th Street, police said.

The post encouraged anyone with information regarding these or other homicides to contact police at 501-371-4660.