Arkansas trip intrigues Texas prospect

Junior athlete Kelvontay Dixon made his first visit to Arkansas for the LSU game Nov. 10, and the trip increased his interest in the Hogs.

"The visit was great, the people were good," Dixon said. "They had a nice atmosphere. The way they treated me. The coaching staff was great, too."

Dixon, 6-0, 173, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Carthage, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Baylor and others.

Carthage is located 150 miles southeast of Dallas near the Louisiana border. Running backs coach Jeff Traylor, who recruits eastern Texas, has developed a nice relationship with Dixon.

"Coach Traylor, he's a great coach, he treats us east Texas people right when we come up there," Dixon said.

Dixon has 51 receptions for 769 yards and 8 touchdowns along with 14 rushes for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns prior to Thursday's 49-24 victory over Life Waxahachie in the Class 4A playoffs.

His brother Keaontay Ingram is a freshman running back at Texas.

"As of right now, Texas stands out just a little bit," Dixon said.

Dixon visited the Hogs with his teammate and 2020 Baylor offensive line commitment Ty'kieast Crawford. The trip to Fayetteville made Arkansas more intriguing.

"The visit there it made me [want to] look into them a lot more," Dixon said.