The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 111 S. Victory St., residence, Michal Vadney, 8 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $401.

• 706 S. Park St., residence, Sydney Washington, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $2,400.

72202

• 1500 Main St., business, Jack Sundell, 4:29 a.m. Nov. 3, property valued at $270.

72204

• 8906 Morris Manor Dr., residence, Natasha Blackmon, 11 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $200.

• 45 Glenmere Dr., residence, Shana Buchanan, 5:12 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $1,950.

• 10434 W. 36th St., residence, Cheryl Paige, midnight Nov. 8, property value unknown.

• 2901 Boyd St., residence, Xochil Orozco, 7 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $1,370.

• 3805 W. 12th St., business, Bernita Robinson, 5 p.m. Nov. 8, cash totaling $1, property value unknown.

• 805 Adams St., residence, Holly Clark, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9, cash totaling $25, property valued at $300.

• 2815 S. Bryant St., residence, Erin Cumbo, 6:50 p.m. Nov. 9, property value unknown.

• 56 Purdue Circle, residence, Cherise Martini, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10, property value unknown.

72206

• 2301 Broadway St., business, David Kelvin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, property valued at $185.

• 2623 S. Ringo St., residence, Elizabeth Eskew, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $1,584.

• 2827 S. Arch St., residence, Danny Williams, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 6603 Tracy Ave., residence, John Porchia, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $3,852.

• 2123 Bragg St., residence, Odessa Isom, 7 a.m. Nov. 9, property value unknown.

72207

• 6838 Cantrell Rd., residence, Iman Bush, 11 p.m. Nov. 3, cash totaling $400, property valued at $212.

72209

• 37 Hatfield Dr., residence, David Chanax, 2 p.m. Nov. 3, cash totaling $200, property valued at $100.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Valeria Love, 9:10 a.m. Nov. 4, property valued at $300.

• 27 Durham Dr., residence, Lisa Kelly, 4:15 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $2,385.

• 3 Riata Court, residence, Rita Ivory, 6:30 a.m. Nov. 6, property value unknown.

• 7601 N. Chicot Rd., residence, Keylanda Williams, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $300.

• 9500 S. Heights Rd., residence, Juan Ricardo-Nayagoitra, 5:07 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $100.

72103

• 10204 Mabelvale West Rd., business, unknown, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $60.

72210

• 8912 Stagecoach Rd., business, unknown, 2:05 a.m. Nov. 7, cash totaling $801.

72211

• 13920 Saint Michael Dr., residence, Glenn Holloway, 5:59 a.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 601 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Geanesha Pulliam, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $7.

72212

• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Meagan Cooper, 5 p.m. Nov. 3, property valued at $2,850.

• 3517 Happy Valley Dr., residence, Mark Rechtin, midnight Nov. 5, property valued at $501.

72227

• 1400 Old Forge Dr., residence, Mario Green, 11:42 p.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $1,801.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1023 Parker St., residence, Amber Pye, 8:09 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $2,600.

72116

• 24 Tennyson Court, residence, Dustin Gast, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $100.

• 2400 McCain Blvd., Bldg. 1 Apt. 2002, residence, Dina Maddox, 7:35 a.m. Nov. 8, cash totaling $100, property valued at $1,284.

• 4541 Fairway Ave., business, unknown, 6 p.m. Nov. 12, property value unknown.

72117

• 407 Healy St., residence, Malcom Cox, 7 a.m. Nov. 10, property valued at $400.

72118

• 508 W. 35th St., residence, Kristoffer Fields, 12:11 p.m. Nov. 11, property valued at $2,275.

Metro on 11/18/2018