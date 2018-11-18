Washington news in brief

Cotton resolution marks armistice

WASHINGTON -- As a member of the Old Guard, the U.S. Army's official ceremonial unit, soldier Tom Cotton stood watch in Arlington National Cemetery beside the resting place of a World War I casualty.

As a lawmaker, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton introduced a resolution marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that brought the bloody conflict to a halt.

A similar resolution has been introduced in the House.

The so-called Great War, which shattered Europe, ended on Nov. 11, 1918. Millions were killed, including 116,516 Americans.

In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American soldier were disinterred from a French cemetery and shipped to the cemetery in Arlington, Va., where they were placed in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the armistice's third anniversary.

Ninety-seven years later, that anonymous warrior still "rests in honored glory," his name still "known but to God."

"Ever since the end of World War I, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has venerated those service members who anonymously sacrificed themselves for the freedom of other Americans," Cotton said in a written statement. "To commemorate such an important part of our history, I encourage both chambers to quickly pass this resolution."

Earlier this year, the Republican from Dardanelle also introduced legislation called the "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemorative Coin Act." It calls for the U.S. Mint to strike a silver $1 coin marking the occasion. A $10-per-coin surcharge would be forwarded to the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo.

Crawford salutes bomb-techs' work

As an explosive ordnance technician, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford was trained to defuse bombs and other dangerous devices.

On Capitol Hill, Crawford works to highlight the importance of those who serve in that capacity.

On Wednesday, the Republican from Jonesboro was on hand for EOD Day on the Hill, an event that drew young service members and silver-haired military brass.

The Rayburn House Office Building foyer was jampacked with people and with various tools of the trade: blast resistant bomb suits and displays on the latest high-tech gadgetry.

Crawford helped to launch the EOD Caucus and serves as one of its co-chairmen.

EOD Day on the Hill has proven to be a popular event.

"We've made great strides over the year in helping to advocate for the EOD community," he said.

"This is personal to me because I'm a former EOD tech, and there is a brotherhood among EOD techs. It's a tight community, it's a small community, and we try to look out for each other," he added.

On floor, Hill touts Fulbright program

U.S. Rep. French Hill praised the Fulbright Scholar Program last week during a speech on the House floor.

The Republican from Little Rock noted the Fulbright program's Arkansas roots. J. William Fulbright, a former president of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1944.

He championed legislation creating the program. Signed into law in 1946 by President Harry Truman, it is named in the Arkansan's honor.

"This exceptionally American contribution to the world has educated over 360,000 students from 165 countries, including 52 Nobel laureates and 31 heads of state," Hill told his colleagues. "This program has funded the academic pursuits of countless American and international scholars while building economic prosperity and promoting America's respect for freedom, the rule of law and our Democratic values."

The Fulbright program has a "uniquely American mission of friendship," he added.

Since elected to Congress, Hill has emphasized the importance of the Fulbright program.

In April of 2016, he helped plant a tree on the U.S. Capitol grounds marking the program's 70th anniversary.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

SundayMonday on 11/18/2018