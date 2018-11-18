The World in Brief

Iraqi leader vows closer ties to Iran

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iraq's President Barham Salih began a visit to Iran on Saturday, where he pledged to improve relations less than two weeks after the United States restored oil sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, which has had major influence over Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, is hoping to maintain exports to its neighbor despite the renewed sanctions. Iraq is Iran's second-largest market after China, buying everything from food and machinery to electricity and natural gas.

At a joint briefing after their meeting, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the leaders discussed increasing trade in electricity and oil products, and the establishment of free trade zones along the border. He said they also discussed joint oil projects and improving transportation links between the two countries.

Trade between the two countries was some $7 billion in 2017, and they have vowed to boost it to $8.5 billion this year. Rouhani said it could eventually reach $20 billion a year.

Salih also pledged to improve ties and suggested the formation of a "new regional system" to include Iraq and Iran, one based on "political integrity, national interests and cooperation between nations and governments." He did not elaborate.

Sunken tour boat raised off Thailand

BANGKOK -- Officials on Saturday recovered a boat that sank in rough weather off Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket in July, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

Two tour boats sank off Phuket on July 5. Tourists from one boat were rescued, while 47 aboard the double-decker Phoenix perished.

The Phoenix sinking was one of Thailand's worst tourism-related disasters in recent years.

The boat was raised from the 148-foot-deep seafloor Saturday by a crane ship operated by a salvage company from Singapore, officials said.

The recovery operation itself faced many obstacles. The first company hired to salvage the boat lost a member of its team during the operation and failed to lift the boat.

Five people have been charged in the sinking so far, including the owner and two operators of the Phoenix. They have been accused of negligence causing death, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Officials said other people are also under investigation, including some at the company that built the boat.

Cyclone death toll in India rises to 33

NEW DELHI -- The death toll from a cyclone that hit the coast of southern India has risen to 33, with the storm leaving a trail of damage to homes and roads, and driving tens of thousands of people into relief camps, officials said Saturday.

India's navy assigned two ships and a helicopter for relief work. State authorities rushed drinking water, food and paramedics to nearly 82,000 people who took shelter in more than 400 state-run camps.

They were evacuated from areas in the path of Cyclone Gaja, which struck six districts of Tamil Nadu state Friday with heavy rains and winds that reached 55 mph.

Relief workers found 13 bodies Friday and an additional 20 Saturday, said Edappadi Palaniswami, the state's top elected official. Most deaths were caused by flooding, house collapses and electrocution.

The cyclone uprooted 30,000 electricity poles and more than 100,000 trees, he said. Nearly 10,000 workers were trying to restore electricity supply to the worst-hit areas, he said.

