OPINION

JOHN BRUMMETT: Fraud? Not so fast there

by John Brummett | Today at 4:30 a.m. 16comments

If I were black or Hispanic or poor and thus required by my everyday struggle to be much less politically engaged--and if I lived in Florida or Georgia--my vote for Stacey Abrams for governor or Bill Nelson for senator might not have been counted or even cast.

First of all, my fifth-grade teacher--her name was Judy Hankins, and she had a boy named Randy who would come to be called Craig O'Neill--just hauled off one day and declared that I was no longer Johnny, but John. Names can be such fleeting things.

The point is that my birth certificate says I am Johnny Ray and my voter registration says I am John Ray.

Georgia just canceled thousands of voter registrations on that very kind of inconsistency.

My only problem was applying for Medicare this year. The federal government called and asked who I was--Johnny Brummett or John Brummett--and whether I could prove it. I ran over to the Health Department and bought a fistful of birth certificates and headed to the Federal Building where the guy asked if I was the newspaper columnist. I thought it was a trick question and declined to answer.

I got it worked out expeditiously, because I had the time and wherewithal.

Another thing: My handwriting once was legible, but now I can't even read the letters I've put in crossword puzzle boxes. I'm forever going back to the clue to see what it was I wrote so I can proceed with the intersecting word.

In Florida, they arbitrarily threw out thousands of votes cast by mail because it seemed to some clerk that the signature on the mailed ballot didn't match a signature on file.

A woman in Florida with the surname of Rodriguez--not to suggest that might have been a factor--told The New York Times that she was notified election eve that her mailed ballot would not be counted. Her failing, she was told, was that her signature on the ballot didn't look like a signature on file.

She high-tailed it to the election commission office the next morning to find that the signature to which her ballot signature had been compared was a digital signing at the driver's license office.

She'd sought to vote by mail only because there were 13 ballot issues and she wanted time to read them.

Donald Trump has been calling such indignities forgeries and frauds, even as judges have been granting usually insufficient relief.

For example, Florida voters having their mailed ballots rejected by the arbitrary judgment of a suspicious handwriting difference were given until Saturday to (1) become aware that their votes had been rejected, and (2) get to a person of appropriate authority to make an appeal, and (3) submit an acceptable proof of certain identity.

Historically, persons most victimized by these injustices have been the poor, the disadvantaged, minorities and low-income people who can't hop over to the Health Department and then down to the Federal Building to repair misunderstandings with dispatch.

By demographic cross-tabulation and historical record, we know that more rejected votes are for Democrats than Republicans. That's why Republicans throw out votes. It is why Democrats count votes.

So when an emerging Democratic presidential aspirant such as U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio declares that the only way Stacey Abrams won't become governor of Georgia is if "they steal it from her," he overstates only in the margin, not at the essence.

The secretary of state and Republican nominee who beat her for governor--supposedly--oversaw the pre-election purging of thousands of voters on mismatched records, like Johnny Ray and John Ray.

That secretary of state, now resigned because he's put himself in as governor-elect, stands in custody of 50.3 percent of the vote. But if Abrams could get more provisional votes counted, and if she could get her share of the votes of people who were purged, then her total might rise just enough to drop the former secretary of state below 50 percent, in which case she and he would proceed to a runoff.

Brown overstated in assuming she'd win the runoff. But I think he's right she'd be in a runoff if her Republican opponent hadn't purged voters whose name-forms or addresses weren't pristine.

People move. People get called Robert and Bobby, Richard and Rick, Margaret and Peggy, Johnny Ray and John R.

That doesn't mean that the great American democratic experiment should pass those people by.

Fairness and modernism--that's all that's needed.

There's no reason to be eyeballing signatures for arbitrary judgments while the digital revolution rages. There's no call to assume a vote is a fraud until proven valid.

And there's no call for a president to be as full of it as this one.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 11/18/2018

Print Headline: JOHN BRUMMETT: Fraud? Not so fast there

Comments

  • lohr52
    November 18, 2018 at 6:24 a.m.

    JB. If you want one of the new drivers license so you can get on an airplane or enter a federal building, better straighten your name out. Johnny doesn’t equal John. Randall doesn’t equal Randy. All items must match exactly. If your name is easily misspelled, sorry. Even the utility bills must be correct.
  • RBear
    November 18, 2018 at 7:35 a.m.

    LOHR I talked to a few individuals who are millennials and move around a lot. They still pay their bills even though the addresses may not be perfect. Utility bill addresses must be correct BECAUSE they are delivering utilities to a location (not even sure why you made that a point). Oh, and Entergy doesn't care if you're called John or Johnny as long as you're paying your bill.
    ...
    Regarding the DL, yes you can enter a federal building if the address is wrong. The name must be correct but when it came to voting in AR, there seems to be some play. One co-worker still had his Paris, AR address, but registered in Little Rock. The poll workers still let him vote. Yes, he's going to get the DL fixed but he's also moved 3 times in 2 years.
    ...
    The point is that Republicans have found a new way to disenfranchise voters since redistricting may be slipping away from them. None of the cases I cited above are voter fraud. They are just the issues we face in life. But Republicans want to make them a "national crisis" to the point Trump created a commission that found ... NOTHING.
    ...
    The bottom line is that Republicans are finding they are increasingly under pressure in elections these days and are looking at ways to limit the vote at the booth to maintain any slim margin they may hold, as was the case in the GA gubernatorial race. Trump's false rhetoric of fraud (voters changing clothes to vote multiple times?) and calling for counts to end (McCain's widow's absentee vote wouldn't have been counted) are more of a problem in our country today.
  • Jfish
    November 18, 2018 at 7:50 a.m.

    John, here's a tip, quit whining so much and go by Johnny Ray and you will be much more liked. What I have noticed is that 99.9% of registered voters never have any issues, but when there is a close race, the losing side, democrat or republican, starts citing all these unlikely potential discrepancies. Most states have strict rules in place and just like with the electoral college, everyone knows the rules going in, beyond that, you will just have to hire an attorney, and when a state has followed its written procedures, the chances of the loser prevailing are slim.

  • RBear
    November 18, 2018 at 8:04 a.m.

    ROTFL @ JFish on "know the rules." Trust me, most millennials don't "know the rules." I've coached several on what they needed to do to vote. We do an absolutely LOUSY job at informing voters and Republicans almost pray they don't know the rules so they can turn the voter away. I've seen overzealous voting judges take on a power trip on that day. Even had one millennial talk about his experience where the voting judge all but berated one voter for not "knowing the rules." Of course, most judges are helpful and friendly, but you do get those who are "protecting the vote" like they are holding the battle lines in war.
  • SWAL
    November 18, 2018 at 8:06 a.m.

    JFish's first eight words are my exactly my thoughts.
  • Rightside
    November 18, 2018 at 8:09 a.m.

    A report by the Pew Center on the States finds that more than 1.8 million dead people are currently registered to vote. A Virginia Young Democrat working for a Democrat-aligned voter registration group got caught filing applications on behalf of dead people. Almost 100 percent of dead people vote democrat! And 24 million registrations are either invalid or inaccurate.
    Democrat Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes and her gang of clowns now claim to have “lost” 2,040 ballots during the course of their hand recount on Saturday. Brenda Snipes said they either misplaced, misfiled or mixed in with another stack. Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes told reporters Saturday that “racism” was probably the reason she was receiving so much backlash, Dems always use the "RACE CARD. "Never attribute to racism, that which can be explained by incompetence." They could be in the rental car at the airport with a box of blank ballots in the trunk.
  • Knuckleball1
    November 18, 2018 at 8:10 a.m.

    LOHR, you can legally have more than one address, own property in one area and Vote in another. The IRS rules have changed and if you work somewhere away from your official place of residence, after 6 months guess what your work address becomes you IRS address (this was done to take away the tax deduction for people that travel from place to place for work and deducted their work expenses). I know several people that are in this situation and many construction works have stopped traveling, I am also one of these people. My Driver's License has one Address my tax returns are filled using the address where the wife is full time and where I am at on the weekends.

    ……………………………

    One of the problems is lack of direction or training, each person looks at this information differently and applies the rules they way they read the regulations, not what the actual regulation actually says. This causes all types of problems, this recently happened to my wife getting the address changed on her license. Last year was not a problem and yes she has the new license, but getting it changed a few weeks ago had to jump through hoops to get it changed back to what it used to be. She had to provide a handful of documents. She went to the DF&A Website carried the required material but was told at the office that was not right and needed more, it does not do any good to argue with these folks since it only slows down the process. She made 3 trips before she got her license changed and did not make a difference she printed the page off of the DF&A Website and carried with her.

    …………………………………………..

    It only takes a few people without any common sense and are issuing instructions to a group of people on what they are supposed to be doing without knowing what the Regulations actually say to screw up an election and prevent people from not voting.

  • Jfish
    November 18, 2018 at 8:29 a.m.

    Rbear, just FYI, on knows the rules, I was referring to the candidates. Even I don't know all the rules and never plan to read them. I registered and they informed me of by voting location. On one occasion in 25 years in LR, they temporarily changed my location and when I showed up they directed me to the correct location about 2 miles away. My point is that 99.9% of the people who are correctly registered are able to vote and their votes are counted.

  • RBear
    November 18, 2018 at 8:40 a.m.

    JFish and that .1% that may not be registered properly would swing the vote to Abrams in GA, Nelson in FL, ... the list goes on. It constitutes over 10X the margin in the GA race.
    ...
    Rightside you mention the dead voters. There is nothing fraudulent about dead voters and the amount of fraud committed using a dead voter's registration can be counted on one hand. Your comment, "Almost 100 percent of dead people vote democrat!" is about as inaccurate as they come. Oh, and there are several cases where election workers in Republican controlled areas "found" ballots in boxes in closets and other places after the election. How about researching BOTH sides of the equation if you expect to be viewed as credible.
  • LR1955
    November 18, 2018 at 8:48 a.m.

    I’ve noticed that many crimes in rural parts of AR are committed by males with a middle name “Ray” or “Lee”. If I were you JB, I’d stick w/ “R.” only.
