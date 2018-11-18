Man shot during dispute in downtown Little Rock

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after police said he was shot in the leg during a dispute at the Albert Pike Residence Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said a man in his early 20s was taken to the hospital and another man was taken into custody in the incident in the building near 7th & Scott streets.

“It appears he was shot in the right leg during a dispute with another person who might have lived in the building,” Ford said. “The suspect is in custody and detectives are working on it.”

Ford said he couldn’t release any additional information on possible charges against the suspect.